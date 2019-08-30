A meeting has been called between the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Truckers and other stakeholders over the current threats of violence against foreign truck drivers in South Africa.

Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya has expressed serious concern over the threats and has called a meeting to discuss the way forward on the matter.

Mr Kafwaya says although owners of the trucks should adhere to the travel alert issued by the Zambian mission in Pretoria, the threats are a source of concern to the Zambian government.

His Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu said Zambia will engage South Africa over the matter but expect the drivers to adhere to the travel alert.

Truckers Association of Zambia Chief Executive Officer Robert Mtonga said the threats are a concern because they risk losing lives and cargo.

The Zambian Mission early this week advised all Zambian Truck Drivers who are scheduled to travel to South Africa on 2nd September not to do so until security is guaranteed.

The Mission has also advised Zambian Truck Drivers who will enter or would be working in South Africa on the 2nd September 2019 to park their trucks in safe and secure designated places in order avoid loss of life and property.

The Zambia High Commission in South Africa is concerned with reports of some Zambian Truck Drivers being threatened with violence following a planned National wide work stoppage by the South African Truck Drivers.

According to the information made available to the Zambian Mission, some Zambian Truck Drivers have faced physical attacks and threats from their South African counterparts who are fighting for better conditions of services from their employers.

