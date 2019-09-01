United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Synod Bishop Sydney Sichilima has urged politicians against dividing the country on tribal lines.

Bishop Sichilima said tribalism must not be allowed to take centre stage in the nation as it is detrimental and divisive.

He urged political leaders to avoid dwelling on matters that derail development but instead engage in issue-based discussions that are beneficial to every Zambian citizen.

Bishop Sichilima further called on Zambians to uphold the spirit of oneness and peace.

He said this in an interview with journalists during the UCZ Northern Province Conference held in Senga District.

And Bishop Sichilima has urged all well-meaning Zambians and leaders at various levels to champion Christian values.

He said those in leadership positions must endeavour to uphold integrity as they discharge their respective responsibilities.

Meanwhile, UCZ Northern Presbytery Bishop Maybin Mulenga has implored Christians to be agents of peace and resist political violence.

Earlier, Kasama District Commissioner Kelly Kashiwa urged the church to provide counsel and pray for government leaders.

The provincial conference has attracted UCZ members from all districts in Northern Province.

[Read 208 times, 208 reads today]