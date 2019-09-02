Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape is disappointed that they travelled all the way to Harare only to be rewarded with a walkover win against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe failed to turn up for Sunday’s 2020 Olympic Games second round, last leg home game against Shepolopolo at the National Sports Stadium.

Shepolopolo came into the match leading 5-0 from the first leg played on August 25 in Lusaka.

Mwape said Zimbabwe’s no-show was a dent to the growing reputation of Women’s football.

“It is actually very unfortunate, we were geared for this game but this kind of arrangement is unacceptable where a host country can fail to fulfill the fixture,” Mwape said.

“It is actually demoralizing for the girls because if you look at the (2019) FIFA Women’s World Cup, almost each game was filled and it shows that women’s football has gained interest and the game has improved.”

The Zimbabwean Women’s team boycotted the match reportedly due to a pay dispute with the Zimbabwe Football Association.

Shepolopolo advance to the third qualifying stage where they await winner of the Banyana-Banyana versus Botswana match who meet on Tuesday at 19h00 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto tied 0-0 from the first leg.

2019/2020 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 1

31/08/2019

KYSA 1(Ian Sililo 66′)-Buildcon 2(Alidor Kayembe 45′, Biramahire Abeddy 56′)

Mufulira Wanderers 0-Napsa Stars 2(Danny Silavwe 31′, Bornwell Mwape 88′)

Nkwazi 1(Erick Chomba 47′)-Forest Rangers 0

Kansanshi Dynamos 1(Isaac Ngoma 55′)-Power Dynamos 0

Green Eagles 1(Kennedy Musonda 27′)-Kabwe Warriors 1(Spencer Sautu 31’og)

Zesco United 1(Enock Sabamukumana 56′)-Zanaco 0

Red Arrows 1(Bruce Musakanya 50′) -Nakambala Leopards 0

01/09/2019

Lusaka Dynamos 1(Chris Mugalu 72’pen)-Lumwana Radiants 0

Nkana 2(Idris Mbombo 57′ 75′)-Green Buffaloes 0

2019/2020 TOP SCORERS

LEAGUE

02/09/2019

Idris Mbombo (Nkana):2

Chris Mugalu (Lusaka Dynamos):1

Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows):1

Isaac Ngoma (Kansanshi Dynamos):1

Bornwell Mwape (Napsa Stars):1

Danny Silavwe (Napsa Stars):1

Enock Sabamukumana(Zesco):1

Alidor Kayembe(Buildcon):1

Biramahire Abeddy (Buildcon):1

Erick Chomba (Nkwazi):1

Kennedy Musonda (Green Eagles):1

Ian Sililo(KYSA):1

Spencer Sautu(Green Eagles):1*

*Denotes own-goal

CUP

17/08/2019

Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco):1

24/08/2019

CONTINENTAL (CAF & CECAFA Club Cup)

Amity Shamende (Green Eagles):4

Kennedy Musonda(Green Eagles):3

Spencer Sautu (Green Eagles):2

Jesse Were(Zesco United):1

Kayembe Alidor (Buildcon):1

Omaru Kasumba (Zesco United):1

John Chingandu (Zesco United):1

Shadreck Mulungwe (Green Eagles):1

Edward Mwamba (Green Eagles):1

Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles):1

Boniface Sunzu (Green Eagles):1*

*Denotes one own goal

INTERNATIONAL

03/08/2019

Emmanuel Chabula(Nkwazi):1

Bruce Musakanya(Red Arrows):1

Kelvin Mubanga(Nkana):1

WOMENS TOP SCORERS

After Games Played 11/08/2019

INTERNATIONAL

Senior:

Rachel Nachula(Green Buffaloes): 10

Hellen Mubanga (Red Arrows):3

Mary Mwakapila (Green Buffaloes):3

Rachel Kundananji:1

Misozi Zulu :1

Grace Chanda(Zesco United): 5

Hellen Chanda (Red Arrows):1

Theresa Chewe(Indeni Roses):1

Rhoda Chileshe(Indeni Roses):1

Junior:

Maylan Mulenga :5

Mary Mambwe:3

Loveness Malunga:1

Christine Kalange:1

Florence Kasonde:1

Thandiwe Ndhlovu:1

