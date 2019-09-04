Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has advised foreign businesses that closed today in Lusaka to open tomorrow.
Mr. Lusambo said government has put in place adequate measures to protect all South African businesses from being looted by Zambians who are aggrieved with xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
He assured that foreign investments are safe as adequate security personnel have been deployed to police the situation.
Mr Lusambo said government will not allow the destruction of property or disruption of businesses as it continues to monitor the situation in South Africa.
And Mr Lusambo says he had to intervene during this morning’s protests by the University of Zambia Students in order to avoid further protests.
He has assured Lusaka residents and the business community that calm has returned to the Capital City.
Mr Lusambo said in as much as the students needed to express their grievances, government does not support destruction of public or private property.
And Minister Lusambo has denounced the acts of xenophobia targeted at foreign nationals in South Africa.
Send the South African back to SA, Nigerians have asked south Africans to leave Nigerian within 7 days, why are you Lusambo keeping evil people in our country? It’s high time we started running our economy. Send them back to SA
The Southa African president is the one encouraging the attacks in that country. And here we are..
Zambia should ask HH to leave Zambia and go to South Africa. Why are they still letting him stay after bankrupting the country?
Zambian government is so scared of chasing SAn business people as if they are the only ones who can do business with zambia
Look at how our Zambian brother was stubbed in the head and this chap is saying let them. We don’t want South African Companies here in Zambia full stop. We are feeding South African through these companies and they are busy stubbing our people.
The problem with Zambia is that we are so scared of foreigners. When foreigners tell Lusambo and his colleagues that they are corrupt, the tell them to pack their bags. When want to chase foreigners who are stabbing our brothers ati leave. Very dull minister. It is in fact not your jo. That is the job of the home affairs minister. Anyway after all you call yourself Lusaka president.