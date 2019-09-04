Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has advised foreign businesses that closed today in Lusaka to open tomorrow.

Mr. Lusambo said government has put in place adequate measures to protect all South African businesses from being looted by Zambians who are aggrieved with xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

He assured that foreign investments are safe as adequate security personnel have been deployed to police the situation.

Mr Lusambo said government will not allow the destruction of property or disruption of businesses as it continues to monitor the situation in South Africa.

And Mr Lusambo says he had to intervene during this morning’s protests by the University of Zambia Students in order to avoid further protests.

He has assured Lusaka residents and the business community that calm has returned to the Capital City.

Mr Lusambo said in as much as the students needed to express their grievances, government does not support destruction of public or private property.

And Minister Lusambo has denounced the acts of xenophobia targeted at foreign nationals in South Africa.

