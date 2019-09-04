Zambia have beaten Congo-Brazzaville 2-1 in the 2019 Under-23 Africa Cup final round, first leg qualifier played at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Striker Fashion Sakala scored a brace on Wednesday evening.

Zambia took a 1-0 lead into the half time break thanks to Sakala’s 7th minute close range tap in after being set up by Patson Daka.

Congo scared the home side with an equalising header poked in by Jacques Temopele seconds into the second half.

Sakala eased pressure on Zambia when striking the winner a minute away from 90 minutes after benefiting from Harrison Chisala’s short pass.

Wasteful Zambia could have beaten Congo by a higher margin.

Sakala himself and Daka missed countable opportunities in both halves.

The teams meet in the return match on September 8 in Pointe Noir.

