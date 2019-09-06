President Edgar Lungu is saddened by the death of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

President Lungu said Mr Mugabe will be remembered for his fight for Africas Liberation and fearlessly defending the continent.

In a tweet, President Lungu said Zambia mourns with Zimbabwe and Mr. Mugabe’s place in the annals of Africa’s history is assured.

Robert Mugabe, the Zimbabwean independence icon, has died aged 95.

Mr Mugabe had been receiving treatment in a hospital in Singapore since April. He was ousted in a military coup in 2017 after 37 years in power.

The former president was praised for broadening access to health and education for the black majority.

But later years were marked by violent repression of his political opponents and Zimbabwe’s economic ruin.

