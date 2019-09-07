The Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) has announced that it has lost over 1 million Kwacha as a result of vandalism on its property in the first quarter of 2019.

And Company Managing Director, Victor Mundende says the theft and vandalism of the company’s property is a serious setback that has hindered the electrification process.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mundende said this through the company Secretary and director Legal Services, McRobby Chiwale during the official closing of a basic security training course at ZESCO training Centre in Ndola yesterday.

Mr. Mundende lamented that vandalism to the company’s properties has tremendously affected the network expansion agenda which the company has embarked on.

He, however, disclosed that in the same period, 40 arrests were made further warning perpetrators that the company will not relent in ensuring that all criminals are brought to book.

Mr Mundende explained that the vandalism of ZESCO property has a negative impact on the social and economic development of the country.

The ZESCO Chief Executive has since urged the 60 graduates to work closely with the state police and ensure that vandalism to company property is halted.

And speaking earlier, National Energy Sector and Allied Workers Union (NESAWU) said ZESCO has taken a lot of interest in training security personnel to ensure company property is protected.

Mr Mbewe urged the graduands to be vigilant in the way they execute their duties.

