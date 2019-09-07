

The Police public complaints commission says it is set to decentralize its operations in provinces and districts once the resource envelope for such undertaking is ready.

Commission chairperson, Frederick Musonda made the remarks in Kalomo yesterday during a public sensitization meeting at the council chamber.

Mr Musonda said the governance Act in which the entity derives its operational mandate still gives its power to the local civic authorities and district administration country-wide to be agents of the commission where aggrieved people can lodge their complaints against Police conduct.

He said the commission has a passion to establish provincial outlets to cut on travel costs incurred by the public to launch their complaints pertaining to the Police conduct.

`This commission was established in order to see to it that the Police is professional and offer a good service to the community they serve, to be transparent in handling criminal issues and be accountable to the people it serves,” Mr Musonda said.

Meanwhile, some members of the public that attended the sensitization meeting submitted to the commission that the local police traffic section was in a habit of using their personal vehicles to mount un-signaled roadblocks without beacons on some feeder roads in the township, which they described as a menace to the traveling public.

The complaint was acknowledged by both Kalomo district commissioner and council chairperson, Cosmas Chiiba and Coy Makala respectively, saying the scenario mostly witnesses itself on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays every week.

