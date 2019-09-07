The United Party for National Development (UPND) Hakainde Hichilema has blamed the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Government of causing the electricity calamity the country is now facing.
In a message posted on his social media account, Mr. Hichilema said that PF Government has been dancing around the issue of Independent Power Producers supplying power to the grid and that UPND would have proactively engaged the private sector with the capacity to construct power plants around the country to immediately, agree on a cost-recovery tariff and then give them grid access to supply power to Zesco.
Below is the full post
Early last year in 2018, we told the PF government to redirect resources towards mitigating the effects of what we knew would be a bad rainy season in some parts of the country.
If we were in Government, we would have:
1. Negotiated with other countries for power importation under the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) arrangement way in advance. As per PF they are now fire-fighting and starting negotiations with South Africa to import the deficit now.
2. PF have been dancing around the issue of Independent Power Producers supplying power to the grid. In our case we would have proactively engaged the private sector with the capacity to construct power plants around the country to immediately, agree on a cost-recovery tariff and then give them grid access to supply power to Zesco.
3. We would have by now devised a net metering system, where citizens with excess power from their home solar units whose duty would have been waived anyway. This would have moved the majority of our citizens to solar systems thereby reducing the load on our hydropower plants as well as feed into our national grid. Further, we would have invested and encouraged alternative energy sources.
4. We would have encouraged and promoted usage of gas for industrial and domestic purposes, where applicable, so as to avoid the ongoing environmental damage through charcoal burning. This measure would equally have reduced the load on our hydropower plants.
5. On the agriculture sector, we would have made sure fertilizer and other inputs were delivered to the farmers on time and at affordable prices so that they grow more, especially in areas that were not affected by the drought. These areas would have supplemented the poor harvest in areas affected by the drought while research is being done for more drought-resistant varieties.
6. We would not have exported any maize grain as they did against our advice.
7. We would have invested in water harvesting mechanisms such as dams and canals and encourage irrigation of crops all year round.
Several other measures would have been put in place including the construction of communal dams to encourage water harvesting for irrigation.
As before, we can bet our last ngwee that PF will not implement any of these measures because none of them gives them personal benefit.
The result of ignoring this advice is the calamity we are witnessing today in all sectors with the potential of negatively affecting the livelihoods of our citizens.
HH
But you know HH that you do cry “wolf wolf wolf “too much ,right Mr UPND president? That’s why you’re not taken seriously.
He sounds like he and he alone is the fountain of knowledge in the entire country. Every thing he says we warned them!
This dull Under 5 boy (HH) is clueless. He has no political strategy, no clout or even charisma.
He thinks blaming the PF for natural calamities will get him to state house.
Let him concentrate on practising his Free Massonry and Satamic activities. Politics is not for him.
2021 is crucial because UPND have opened their eyes and they have seen that their Supreme small ‘god’ is naked.
please go ahead and make your political mileage.also try visit funeral houses around the country and assure mourners that under UPND government they will be no death.Its easier said than done .Thats the beauty of being Ask Boris Johnson and his brexist plan
Aba nabo boza. He was the first to criticize the president when cost reflective electricity tariffs where introduced. That’s the first step in incouraging investment in the sector. No one will invest in the sector of the tariffs are too low. So MR. HH how do you plan to do this
Pf have lamentably failed. They had $17 billion to spend yet Zambia is struggling…
One simple example of how personal gain in form of commission for lungu and his gang over rides everything is the $250 million they spent on those solar hammer mills that can only produce 8 bags on a good day…..8 bags……..that $250 million should have been spent on dams and canals for irrigation.
With dams and canals mini farming blocks could have been created where small scale farmers sell their produce under co operatives to supply all shops and markets in Zambia with fresh produce.
Hh is too clever and too advanced for zambians. Sometimes in life we reach a level whereby we become to successful such that our surroundings do not coincide with our values and beliefs. Hh managed to make it from poverty but the people he is trying to rule have poverty of the brain. Look at me I also got to a point in my life where a Zambian black woman couldn’t relate to my success. Hence finding love with an advanced white European woman.
I agree with HH in one issue that the PF is well known for ” PERSONAL GAIN” at the expense of national interest!! Even as they announce importation of electricity to cushion the deficit,there is a high likelihood of personal gain for some of the key players involved. But the HH is NOT TELLING US HOW A COST REFLECTIVE TARIFF WILL NOT HURT INDUSTRIES AND GENERAL ECONOMIC GROWTH? Clumsy as the PF are,they have tried to implement cost reflective tariffs and just in the first phase,the mines,the main consumers of electricity protested,so how sure can we be that under UPND there will be no protests?