President Edgar Lungu has said that he will not respond to insults from his political opponents, but that his focus would be on national leadership, adding that his government will continue to support the church in different ways to enable it to provide spiritual guidance and be a moral campus to the nation.

Addressing parishioners at St Andrew’s Apostle Parish in Rufunsa District today, the President said that one of the ways the government is helping support the church is through the establishment of the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs which is helping coordinate the church in the country.

President Lungu called on Christians to support the work of the church so that it can help meet the physical needs of the communities aside from spiritual guidance.

The president also urged the church in the country to come up with income-generating ventures to support its operations, help improve the welfare of the communities and reduce dependence on funds from foreign missionaries.

President Lungu urged the church to continue promoting social cohesion to ensure there is peace, unity, and love to enable co-existence stating that no tribe or political affiliation should divide the country.

And Parish Priest Christopher Nkole called on the government to develop regulations that will encourage decency in dressing and beer drinking in the district.

Fr Nkole also called on the government to set up an institution that will support the elderly in the district to enable them to get basic needs.

President Lungu later met the traditional leaders from Rufunsa district among them Chief Bunda Bunda the 10th, Chieftainess Shikabeta, and Chieftainess Mpanshya.

The President’s sentiments on insults were echoed by Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya who called for civility among political players in Zambia.

Ms. Siliya said that the politics of insults and hate should not be encouraged because Zambia is a Christian nation, adding that politicians seeking to be voted into office should instead endeavor to convince the electorate by explaining what development they intend to bring if given the mandate.

Ms. Siliya, who is also Petauke Member of Parliament, was speaking at Saint Thomas Anglican Church in Petauke District during the ordination of Bernard Phiri and Emmanuel Ngoma to diaconate.

And Anglican Diocese of Eastern Zambia Bishop William Muchombo appealed to politicians to respect the President. Bishop Muchombo said insulting the head of state does NOT win the confidence of the people.

He also condemned the prevailing xenophobic attacks that have occurred in South Africa. The clergyman said such acts are inhumane hence should be condemned.

