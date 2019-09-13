Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has described the late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, as one of the champions of Africa’s liberation struggle against colonial rule.

Speaking after signing the book of condolence in honor of President Mugabe at the Zimbabwean Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Mr. Mwamba said the late President was a true Pan-Africanist who put the interest of Africa first.

He said as Africa remembers Mr. Mugabe, he was optimistic that a new crop of young African leaders would emerge and carry the mantle left by the fallen heroes.

Mr. Mwamba said Africa should now fight for economic emancipation because leaders like President Mugabe already fought for political Independence.

He sympathized with the people of Zimbabwe and encouraged them to stay strong during the trying period.

The Former Zimbabwean President who ruled Zimbabwe from 1980 to 2017 died in Singapore where he was seeking medical treatment and will be put to rest in Zimbabwe.

This is according to First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza.

