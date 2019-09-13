Apollo Hospital in India says it is highly motivated to work closely with Zambia in strengthening health systems after meeting President Edgar Lungu during his State Visit to India from August 20th to 22nd 2019.
Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says Apollo hospital is a ‘household name’ in Zambia’s health system and should therefore invest in a multispecialty hospital that would provide health services to Zambia, SADC and beyond.
He was speaking when he toured Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, India, accompanied by Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga, as a follow up on pledges in the area of health regarding the State Visit to India by President Edgar Lungu.
And Dr. Chilufya says Apollo Hospital is in a better position to actualise President Lungu’s vision of making Zambia a regional hub for medical tourism.
Meanwhile, Apollo Hospital Chief Executive Officer Pattabhiraman Shivakumar agrees that the hospital has resources and is well positioned because of a widely experienced team which uses latest technology.
This is contained in a statement released by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India Bangwe Naviley.
Talk is cheap
Zambia please stand on your own, you have the capacity but have wrong priorities. We have brilliant physicians, nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians etc, provide adequate training that is required to meet the challenge. No outside country will ever have Zambians interests, what is so difficult about this. 50 + years after independence and you still need to partner with other countries for basics, shameful
@my point,
my sentiments exactly.
where’s the pride as a nation, fyonse they want someone else’s hand. why? even the simplest of things. I was visiting some little school in mbala and the pit latrines ati funded by the Swedish government, really, you morons can’t dig and build your own damn pit latrines?
it’s this begging syndrome you see on tv by politicians and now adopted by the citizens …”we’re appealing to….” quit appealing, roll up your sleeves and go to work you lazy ba stards!