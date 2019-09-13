Apollo Hospital in India says it is highly motivated to work closely with Zambia in strengthening health systems after meeting President Edgar Lungu during his State Visit to India from August 20th to 22nd 2019.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says Apollo hospital is a ‘household name’ in Zambia’s health system and should therefore invest in a multispecialty hospital that would provide health services to Zambia, SADC and beyond.

He was speaking when he toured Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, India, accompanied by Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga, as a follow up on pledges in the area of health regarding the State Visit to India by President Edgar Lungu.

And Dr. Chilufya says Apollo Hospital is in a better position to actualise President Lungu’s vision of making Zambia a regional hub for medical tourism.

Meanwhile, Apollo Hospital Chief Executive Officer Pattabhiraman Shivakumar agrees that the hospital has resources and is well positioned because of a widely experienced team which uses latest technology.

This is contained in a statement released by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India Bangwe Naviley.

