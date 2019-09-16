President Edgar Lungu is reportedly panicking and running out of options when it comes to dealing with the swelling level of Chinese debt, the latest Africa Confidential says.
It observed that President Lungu’s government has racked up much bigger debts to Chinese companies than it has previously admitted.
According to the report, sources in the Finance Ministry in Lusaka say that the Chinese creditors are losing patience over debt arrears.
Chinese companies are not keen on debt rescheduling and would prefer to get some collateral, perhaps in the form of other mining assets.
Under growing political pressure as economic problems mount, President Lungu is running out of options.
Chinese companies would seek to benefit from the liquidation of Vedanta’s Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and are also watching First Quantum Minerals (FQM), the country’s largest producer, which operates Kanshansi and Sentinel mines.
The government-owned ZCCM Investment Holdings, which has a 20% stake in the country’s biggest mines, wants to liquidate KCM, claiming that Vedanta is lying about expansion plans and is paying too little tax.
However, Chinese companies are reluctant to buy disputed assets.
ZCCM-IH’s claims have to go through arbitration.
This is an important test and could open the way for a sale.
The companies also face some anti-Chinese sentiment on the ground among trade unionists and local communities.
This explains the secrecy as Jiangxi Mining has purchased about 9.9% of FQM, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The purchases have come through derivatives and direct stock purchases and have so far cost about $800 million.
It would take about $2bn to give Jiangxi a shot at majority control.
Meanwhile, there is a standstill agreement between FQM and Jiangxi in which the Chinese have agreed not to take over without the approval of FQM’s managers and shareholders.
Glencore’s Zambian mine Mopani may also be ready for the auction block. Some industry insiders say Glencore’s two majority-owned Congo-K companies, Mutanda and Toronto-listed Katanga Mining, which operates the Kamoto Copper Project, are also being prepared for sale.
The man is desperate. That’s why he is busy running around in the presidential jet like a headless chicken
He is fleeing from problems at home. Like the husband and father who cant face his family because his recklessness and drunkenness have left the home impoverished. So he is always running from home and spending his time from bar to bar
Kudo you need to hold prayer breakfast for your humble leader, everything is slowly crumbling around him. Instead of blaming the opposition or condemning the messenger why don’t you kneel and pray for your so called humble leader as he is facing a mountain of issues. It’s getting tougher and tougher for him, I don’t know how he will win in 2020 with a bad economy and a mountain of self-inflicted problem of Kaloba, maybe you can donate your salary since you think you are better than rich HH, you’re constantly worried about.
Zambia’s economy and state finances started on a slow downdraft with the election of clueless PF but things have gotten worse under Lungu’s watch.Zambia has no option but to ditch both.
If the Chinese Investors will not buy KCM disputed Assets why not expedite the Arbitration process? The longer this takes the more expensive will become to compensate Vedanta. Quicken up the process please.
If people took the time to analyze the opening of parliament speech, it started by saying previously, many people were only hearing about climatic change, the president went on to emphasize that climatic change is real before he went on to accuse climatic change of all the economic problems Zambia is facing today, one would think climatic change had targeted only Zambia with these problems going by the way the total blame was heaped on the animal called climatic change, amid this I could see how the first lady attentively looked at the Head of state as he went on to blame climatic change, those of us who can read faces would deduce what the first lady was going through. I think life is hard in politics especially if things fall apart. Climatic change is very segregative the way it has…
targetted Zambia, if it was within the con court powers to judge against climatic change, I would definitely have gone ahead to appeal against the unfair practices of climatic change which has singled out Zambia with adverse economic effects, Why did it not target Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya, it is very unfair. at least if it targeted individuals within a country, I would have asked it to go for well to do politicians like Ngulube, Kaizer, Lusambo etc, so that the rest of us are pardoned. YABA.
If flying around in tax payer sponsored private jets and partying with drug dealers is called panicking then indeed he is. We in upnd warned you pf thugs about irresponsible borrowing and theft. Just like that uncivilized hyena kudos, we were called angry and sadists. We advised the pf not to export maize due to a looming food disaster, again pf was hardheaded and claimed Zambia had too much food. Now with hh tries to donate to people he is stopped because pf are embarrassed and only think about themselves. Vote upnd bane