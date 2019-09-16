Ex-Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda is soaking-in his debut local derby triumph in the PSL since arriving in South Africa in 2018.

Wedson’s side Baroka FC beat Black Leopards 2-0 in collect his first points in a Polokwane derby.

His first season saw him suffer a battering in all four Polokwane derby dates after losing 1-0 away and 2-1 at home against Black Leopards while Polokwane City bashed him 3-1 home and 2-0 at home.

“I think they played according to the tactical plan and that pleases the coach,” Wedson said.

“If you do something in training, and then you see in the game then, then you know that you are progressing. Moreover, the game management was very good.”

Baroka are sixth after Sunday’s win on 8 points, two points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs, with two wins as many draws and one defeat.

They are back in action on September 22 at home against 11th placed Highlands Park who have 5 points.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

2019/20 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK TWO

14/09/2019

Forest Rangers 1(Adams Zikiru 75′)-Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 1(Ian Sililo 15′)

Buildcon 0-Nkana 1(Idris Mbombo 13′)

Kabwe Warriors 1(Ali Sadiki 78′)-Nkwazi0

Power Dynamos 2(Benson Sakala 49′,Larry Bwalya 90′)-Lusaka Dynamos 0

Lumwana Radiants 0-Red Arrows 1(James Chamanga 13′)

15/09/2019

Napsa Stars 1(Simon Nkhata 79′)-Kansanshi Dynamos 0

Green Buffaloes 1(Friday Samu 49′)-Mufulira Wanderers 0

18/09/2019

Nakambala Leopards-Zesco United

-2019/2020 CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Second Round

14/09/2019

National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka

Green Eagles 1(Amity Shemande 78′)-Premiero de Agosto 2(Cristivao 29′, Christian Ngudikama 85′)

28/09/2019

Luanda

Premiero de Agosto-Green Eagles

14/09/2019

Dar-es-Salaam,Tanzania

Young African 1(Patrick Sibomana 24′ pne)-Zesco United 1(Thabani Kamusoko 90′)

28/09/2019

Levy Mwanawasa Stadium,Ndola

15h00:Zesco United-Young Africans

2019/2020 CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Second Round

14/09/2019

Port Louis,Mauritius

Bolton City YC 1(Armand M’poue 51′)-Zanaco 2(Tafadzwa Rusike 27’pen, Roger Kola 29′)

28/09/2019

Lusaka

15h00:Zanaco-Bolton City YC

2019/2020 TOP SCORERS

LEAGUE

15/09/2019

Idris Mbombo (Nkana):3

Ian Sililo(KYSA):2

Adams Zikiru (Forest Rangers):1

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):1

Simon Nkhata (Napsa Stars):1

Ali Sadiki (Kabwe Warriors):1

James Chamanga(Red Arrows):1

Larry Bwalya (Power Dynamos):1

Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos):1

Chitiya Mususu (Zanaco):1

Roger Kola (Zanaco):1

Chris Mugalu (Lusaka Dynamos):1

Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows):1

Isaac Ngoma (Kansanshi Dynamos):1

Bornwell Mwape (Napsa Stars):1

Danny Silavwe (Napsa Stars):1

Enock Sabamukumana(Zesco):1

Alidor Kayembe(Buildcon):1

Biramahire Abeddy (Buildcon):1

Erick Chomba (Nkwazi):1

Kennedy Musonda (Green Eagles):1

Spencer Sautu(Green Eagles):1*

*Denotes own-goal

CONTINENTAL (CAF & CECAFA Club Cup)

15/09/2019

Amity Shamende (Green Eagles):5

Kennedy Musonda(Green Eagles):3

Spencer Sautu (Green Eagles):2

Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco):1

Roger Kola (Zanaco):1

Tafadzwa Rusike (Zanaco):1

Jesse Were(Zesco United):1

Kayembe Alidor (Buildcon):1

Omaru Kasumba (Zesco United):1

John Chingandu (Zesco United):1

Shadreck Mulungwe (Green Eagles):1

Edward Mwamba (Green Eagles):1

Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles):1

Boniface Sunzu (Green Eagles):1*

*Denotes one own goal

