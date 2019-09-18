Striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu are celebrating a big home win for RB Salzburg following Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Group E opener.

The Austrian champions beat their visitors from Belgium, Genk, 6-2 to go top of Group E on Match Day One of the league stage of the competition.

However, there were no goals from Team Chipolopolo on the night that saw Mwepu follow proceedings as an unused substitute.

But Patson did see some action after he came on in the 72nd minute to replace man of the match Erling Braut Haland on the night the 19-year old Finn scored a hat-trick.

Patson, though, was denied twice in the 80th and ten minutes later before sending wide an effort three minutes deep into stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Salzburg top Group E on goal difference ahead of Serie A side Napoli who beat Liverpool 2-0 in Italy.

Salzburg head to Liverpool next on October 2.

