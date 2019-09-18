Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo says that Zambia has welcomed the apology rendered and regret expressed by South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa on the attacks on foreign nationals.

Mr Kampyongo said Zambia has accepted the public apology rendered during the funeral of ex-President, Robert Mugabe in Harare, Zimbabwe, adding that Zambia would also welcome the special envoys that President Ramaphosa would send to meet President Edgar Lungu or government officials, to discuss the same matter.

Mr. Kampyongo said this in Addis Ababa when traveled to Egypt from Lusaka enroute Ethiopia.

Mr. Kampyongo is in Egypt to attend a Pan-African Forum on Migration being held in Cairo.

Mr. Kampyongo said the forum was important as it would address the myths that surrounded migration that in turn led to challenges such as xenophobic attacks.

The Minister further said Zambia had performed well in embracing migration through mechanisms such as integrating foreign Nations in communities.

