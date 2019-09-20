Atlas Mara has announced the reopening of all branches, 48 Hours after bailiffs confiscated essential banking equipment
In a statement, Bank Managing Director James Koni said all branches are all open and all bank services are fully operational as usual.
Mr. Koni said, “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that has been caused to our valued customers during the service disruption. We have restored full banking services and are fully operational and open for business as usual and wish to reassure our valued customers that the attempted execution did not in any way affect the solvency of the Bank.”
“We would like to thank our customers for their continued support and understanding during this time.”
