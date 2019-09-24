President Edgar Lungu has re-affirmed Zambia and Zimbabwe’s commitment towards the construction of a 4 billion United States Dollars Batoka Gorge hydro power station in Southern Province.

President Lungu said a lot of groundwork has been done and that the two countries are in full support of the power project.

The President said this when he met General Electric Corporation President Farid Fezoua in New York on the side-lines of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Lungu said demand for stable electricity both in Zambia and Zimbabwe necessitated the implementation of the Batoka hydro power project.

He disclosed that some countries in East Africa have already shown interest in the mega-power project in Southern Province as it will be able to produce sufficient electricity to meet local demand while the surplus would be exported.

President Lungu has since urged American companies to emulate General Electric Corporation and invest in various sectors of the economy in Zambia.

And Mr Fezoua said his firm in partnership with Power China is ready to implement the power project once all logistical arrangements were completed.

Mr Fezoua said the two firms are determined to carry out quality workmanship on the Batoka hydro power station once actual works commence.

The Batoka Gorge hydro power project is a joint venture between Zambia and Zimbabwe to be built on the Zambezi River across the international border.

The two countries have engaged General Electric Corporation and Power China to build the power station with the capacity to produce about 2, 400 megawatts of power once completed.

[Read 343 times, 343 reads today]