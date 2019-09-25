Lusaka Businessman Valden Findley has sued de-registered National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili for defamation of character.

Mr. Findley says the statements issued by Mr. Kambwili were malicious because the defendant knew that they were not true.

He says the defendant has failed to apologise or retract his statement.

The plaintiff says as a result of this his family has been humiliated by social media and other publications.

Mr. Findley further says his name and reputation have been subjected to contempt and ridicule because of Mr Kambwili’s statements.

This is according to the statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court.

Meanwhile, Mr Findley has asked the court to stop Mr Kambwili and his servants from issuing defamatory statements against him.

He also asked the Court to award him damages and other reliefs for slander and libel.

[ZNBC]

