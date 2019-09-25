The Zambia Association of Manufacturers has noted with concern the continued rising cost of energy in the country and its potential negative impact on the sector.

Fuel and electricity are key production inputs and the sudden increase in fuel costs, though understandable, has come at a time of heightened load shedding which has further weakened the resilience of an already stretched operational environment for manufacturers.

ZAM Vice President South and Spokesperson Chipego Zulu says introducing additional energy costs at this time, must be undertaken with caution.

She said the recent increase in the fuel pump price will undoubtedly contribute to an increase in the costs of production and further translate into an increase in the cost of locally manufactured products.

Mrs Zulu said in light of the proposed tariff increment to facilitate the importation of power from South Africa, this cost is likely to be much higher and will make it unsustainable for manufacturers to continue production.

She said in a statement that ZAM will continue having dialogue with ZESCO management and look forward to receiving the utility’s proposal on how much importing power will cost the manufacturing sector in cost sharing terms.

Mrs Zulu said ZAM has raised concerns on the ratio of imported power vis-à-vis locally generated power to ensure that costs do not substantially increase so as to impede manufacturers’ capabilities to undertake their core business.

She said in this regard, ZAM will continue to urge the utility company to effectively communicate the cost sharing ratio and consult its stakeholders for consensus in order to ensure that the burden of the cost of importation is not so severe and does not bring the economy to a standstill.

Mrs Zulu said the Association does not expect the cost of imported power to be beyond the reach of the sector.

