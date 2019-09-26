Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo has warned all parties to stop the practice of giving their youths military fatigue attire as this was against the law.

Mr Kampyongo said that Zambia promotes democratic and civil processes and militias or the resemblance of it had no place in the conduct of politics in the country.

The Home Affairs Minister warned that the law will catch those in this illegal practice.

On Monday, All People’s Congress Leader Nason Msoni challenged the Patriotic Front to seriously reflect on their erroneous behaviour and decision to arm criminals. Mr Msoni said that the proliferation of small arms is endangering and putting public safety into serious jeopardy. He insisted that the party in government must act and behave more responsibly.

Mr Msoni said the conduct is illegal and is setting a very dangerous precedent that can easily be emulated by other stakeholders. He added that the conduct seriously breaches the societies’ act and indeed the electoral act pertaining to the operation and conduct of a political party.

Meanwhile, PF National Youth League Chairman Kelvin Mutale Sampa has said that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and himself will not allow youths in the ruling Party and the nation to be indisciplined when the President had been clear that no one apart from those who are trained to be Security Law Enforcement Officers are allowed to wear combat uniforms.

Mr. Sampa has condemned the would-be PF sympathizer who has been captured on Social Media wearing Military attire and exposing a firearm which is criminal.

Mr. Sampa said, “We have a Party and Government that can not accept such types of behavior as it is only allowed by law enforcers. The portrayal on Social Media is questionable and the Party will not associate itself with lawlessness and demands that, the law enforcement officers ensure that action is taken.”

Mr Sampa further said: “We as a Party We Condemn this Portrayal blatantly and Our President, is clear in promoting National values and emphasizes that each Zambian must take this issue serious. A word of caution to the Nation is that we need to see responsible Citizens affiliated to the mighty Patriotic Front Party and not to have irresponsible and Criminally minded people to hide under the PF.”

Mr Sampa urged the Police to take action against any lawless citizen who wants to hide under the PF over clandestine activities, adding that PF was a responsible and peaceful Party with an agenda of bringing development to the Nation and urged all Youths across the country to unite and protect our great Nation with great ideas.

