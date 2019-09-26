Former Environmental Minister William Harrington says the Lusaka City Council did not approve any building plans in the controversial Forest 27.
This came to light when Mr Harrington and fellow Activist Robert Chimambo met the Directorate of Planning at Lusaka City Council as part of their ongoing research on the de-gazetting of Forest 27.
He described the revelations from LCC as shocking.
Mr Harrington stated that no developer has obtained Council approval prior to construction as required by law.
He said the Directorate however confirmed that plans were underway to undertake a site inspection and verification exercise on what is going on in Forest Reserve No. 27 as it was only brought to the attention of the LCC through recent press coverage.
Mr Harrington said the Directorate also assured that all structures which had not obtained Council approval are illegal and therefore the relevant law would be applied without fear or favor.
“Accordingly, all illegal structures should not be spared from demolition,” he said.
Demolish them like you have done to other illegal buildings.
