

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu is today expected to present the 2020 National Budget in Parliament.

Over the last four months, the Ministry of Finance has been conducting budget consultations with all stakeholders and the general public throughout the country.

In the coming weeks and months, the Ministry of Finance will conduct post-budget dissemination and sensitization programmes.

However, the opposition UPND says today’s budget will increase poverty among the already impoverished Zambians.

UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango said with over 90 percent of the budget going towards emoluments and debt servicing, poor people should not expect anything better from the budget.

She noted that with the countries debt having continued increasing this year, it is expected that the 9.9 percent allocation to social sectors will reduce further in the 2020 national budget.

Mrs Nalumango has advised the PF to reduce its appetite for borrowing as it risks plunging the country into a debt crisis.

And the Zambia Tax Platform says the budget consultation process for the 2020 national budget was not done adequately and may not reflect the wishes of the people.

The Organisation however expects government to increase budgetary allocation towards social protection which has seen a reduction in spending thereby affecting the quality of life of poor Zambians.

The Zambia Tax Platform Coordinator Ibrahim Kamara said that the marginalized groups must be targeted for social cash transfers and the funds must be disbursed to the planned beneficiaries.

Mr Kamara said the platform is concerned with the current debt situation in the country which has impacted on government spending towards other sectors.

He said the platform expects government in the 2020 National Budget to produce a clear plan on how it will mitigate the impact of debt accumulation on the country’s economic integrity.

And Mr. Kamara said the country will need liquidity and should seek to engage the IMF for support with measures also needed to address climate change and increased allocation to the Agriculture sector as set in the Malabo Declaration.

