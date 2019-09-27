Shepolopolo have stepped up their preparations for next Week’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier against Botswana in Lusaka.

Zambia and Botswana will next Wednesday clash in the first leg match of the final qualifying round at Nkoloma Stadium.

Shepolopolo deputy coach Beauty Mwamba said preparations are progressing well despite the absence of key defenders Anita Mulenga and Agness Musesa.

Mulenga and Musesa will miss the Botswana match due to unspecified commitment.

‘The team is shaping up well. We are helping players to catching up on fitness,’ Mwamba said.

She is expecting a tough match against Botswana.

‘It will be a tough one. Botswana is a good side, them having eliminating South Africa means a lot. Of course we want to overcome them. We really need to get the result,’ Mwamba said.

Zambia are in the final qualifying round after eliminating Zimbabwe in the second round.

Goalkeepers: Hazel Nali(Green Buffaloes),Edith Zulu(Yasa), Ngambo Musole(Zesco), Annie Namonge(Indeni)

Defenders: Agness Musesa,Marth Tembo,Anita Mulenga (Green Buffaloes),Margret Belemu,Emeldah Musonda,Fikile Khosa(Red Arrows),Lushomo Mweemba(Nkwazi) ,Vast Phiri(Zesco),Patrica Lampi(Yasa),Jackline Nkole,Grace Nanizya(Indeni).

Midfielders:Milika Limwanya,Mary Mulenga,Hellen Chanda(Red Arrows),Mary Mwakapila,Judith Zulu(Green Buffaloes),Rhoda Chileshe (Indeni),Misozi Zulu (BIIK-Kazaskhstan)

Strikers :Ochumba Osske(Nkwazi),Grace Chanda(Zesco),Hellen Mubanga(Red Arrows),Racheal Nachula(Green Buffaloes),Avel Chitundu,Racheal Kundananji (BIIK Kazakhstan),Barbra Banda (EDF Logrono

