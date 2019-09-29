During the 74th session of the UN general assembly almost all African Presidents were ignored at the time they presented their speeches as evidenced by the room full of empty seats, very few of which were occupied by their representatives. This pattern repeated itself every time an African president gave a speech. What message should Africans take from this?
[Read 655 times, 655 reads today]
Loading...
Dictators are supposed to be ignored as simple as that. Show them who they are
Comment: This shows that it’s not UN but it’s EU summit just because they eat from African continent they blindfold and call it a UN, action speak louder than words,a woke up call for African countries as a whole.
Nobody with functional brain want to be seen with certified thieves
The Americans and Europeans are also thieves. They are busy sealing resources from all the world and you are cheering on.
Do you think ECL has anything to offer the world other than begging. World leader know that African leader go to most these functions to play and for allowances. A few year back we were shown how they hired boat cruising and had on their trip PF musicians who had nothing to do with the meetings.
I would equally walk out when someone with clear evidence of below normal IQ takes centre stage. What is the point of listening to such a human being-who qualifies to be called a human being only out of God’s grace? Until black Africans can prove that they are also normal human beings through improving their economies, they should not dare dream of addressing UN.
No they just ignored this clue less worst president in the world Jona meno meno, this buum has never given a press conference at home yet he wants to take the podium at the UN, thank god he spoke to chairs other wise he would have embarrassed the country