Nkana stole Sunday’s headlines for the same old familiar reason on Sunday.

The record 12-time Zambian champions lost 1-0 away at Forest Rangers in Ndola to suffer their second successive league defeat after four rounds of matches played.

Peter Mwangani’s 75th minute goal for Forest at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola was cue for the Nkana fans to show their displeasure for the mediocre display by their beloved Kitwe club.

Play was halted for ten minutes thereafter by referee Jan Sikazwe as grumbling Nkana fans trooped out of Levy just a week after witnessing their side lose 3-2 at home to struggling Mufulira Wanderers for the first time at home in over a decade.

Nkana are eighth on 6 points, four points behind leaders Napsa Stars and second placed Red Arrows who played out to a 0-0 draw in their Lusaka derby at Woodlands Stadium.

Forest are ninth on 5 points after collecting their first league win of the season.

At Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium, Kabwe Warriors suffered their first league defeat of the season following a shock 1-0 home loss to Buildcon.

Chipolopolo defender Isaac Shamujompa’s 14th minute free-kick handed Buildcon their second league win of the season.

Meanwhile in Lusaka, Green Buffaloes dispatched Lusaka Dynamos to their third successive league defeat.

Leonard Mulenga and Chilimba Moonga were on target for Buffaloes in the 62nd and 65th minutes respectively.

Chris Mugalu found the target in stoppage time for struggling Dynamos.

