President Lungu officiated at the Zambia Army Special Forces advanced training and pass out parade in Mbala District, Northern Province.
He said as Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Force, he remains committed to ensuring that our Special Forces continue to undergo high quality training of international standards. President Lungu said Government commits to making resources available to improve the welfare of the defence forces both in housing and critical skills.
During the same event, President Lungu promoted the Special Forces Group Commander Colonel Augustine Chirwa to Brigadier General with immediate effect. He also awarded five Special Forces Nyambe M, Shimika R, Chishi P, Namenda K and Sipatunya N for excellence in scuba diving.
He urged the defence force to remain loyal, professional and embrace the virtues and values in serving and defending Zambia.In order to foster peace and development, he encouraged the defence force to continue sowing seeds of patriotism, unity and love for the country.
Is it Christian to feed on serpents? Whats the connection between special forces training and serpent consumption? Do American navy seals do that as well?
But what’s with the snake eating? Is it in the job description? What if you are Christian or vegetarian? Does it make what type of snake it is? Awe shuwa. Pa Zed.
8 We have become so polarised and see everything thro the tribal lens. The list was for those who excelled. No tribal balancing here. I here people complaining when thèir tribe is in the national team
Yes you can tribal balance political positions but not where skill is needed.
You eat crocs, caterpillar,hippos, monkeys. No case found here.