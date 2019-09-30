President Lungu officiated at the Zambia Army Special Forces advanced training and pass out parade in Mbala District, Northern Province.

He said as Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Force, he remains committed to ensuring that our Special Forces continue to undergo high quality training of international standards. President Lungu said Government commits to making resources available to improve the welfare of the defence forces both in housing and critical skills.

During the same event, President Lungu promoted the Special Forces Group Commander Colonel Augustine Chirwa to Brigadier General with immediate effect. He also awarded five Special Forces Nyambe M, Shimika R, Chishi P, Namenda K and Sipatunya N for excellence in scuba diving.

He urged the defence force to remain loyal, professional and embrace the virtues and values in serving and defending Zambia.In order to foster peace and development, he encouraged the defence force to continue sowing seeds of patriotism, unity and love for the country.

