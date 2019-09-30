[Read 134 times, 136 reads today]
I don’t think you should keep him in 2021 new government.
He is scared of PF bandits, looters, bapompwe mushibila nsala.
Bwalya himself is a looter. He was told by bank supervision department of BOZ about Focus Financial, Madison Assets Management, Madison General and Life Insurance insolvencies but he did not do anything as Great playboy friend of his supplied him his toys laced with greenbacks and great Bwalya the impregnator of petrol attendant just ignored it. It took our retired generals to force Madison to postpone creditors meeting held on 27th September to bulldoze depositors to accept heinous plan of freezing interest and principal payment to them. Had it not been the generals who told them to stop this nonsense as they will apply to high court to liquidate the company, lift the corporate veil and make directors of liquidated companies, Madison Asset s Management, Madison Life and Madison General…
Continued..
Life and Madison General to pay all affected depositors and policyholders their savings with Insolvent companies. That is how the meeting was postponed by 2 weeks to come up with the proposal for consideration of depositors. Sikutwa is involved in money laundering through shell outfit in Mauritius, transfer pricing and 27 Forest land grab. Monkey in maize field.