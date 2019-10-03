PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Sinazongwe district of Southern Province where he will launch the Winter Maize Harvest grown by Zambeef using Pannar Seed Maize hybrid.

The event has been organised by the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) in collaboration with Pannar seed and Zambeef which are providing quality and high performing hybrid Maize Seed that guarantees national food security.

Stakeholders and delegates will be witnessing that Zambeef, the largest corporate commercial farmer together with Pannar Seed are superintending over drought resilient, climate smart, high yielding – tolerant to high population pressure, increased productivity and optimised profitability way of farming.

Sinazongwe lies on the north shore of Lake Kariba. It was established in the 1950s as a local administrative centre, while its main industry now is farming and fishing.

Sinazongwe is a developing area in Zambia. Commercial plots have been sold to potential investors who are all looking at bringing more tourism into the area, with a proposed campsite, lodge and many more future tourist attractions to such as Zamarula Fishing Camp.

Sinazongwe is accessible nearly all year round. Access is by tar road from Batoka (which is between Monze and Choma) and by 17 kilometres of gravel road just outside Sinazeze.

The nearest airstrip is approximately 6 kilometres from Sinazongwe on the Zambeef Cropping section. It is advisable to contact Zambeef and alert them of your arrival in advance in order for safety procedures.

The nearest town is Choma, which is 95 kilometres from Sinazongwe (one and a half hour’s drive). Sinazongwe is only a three hour drive from Livingstone and a three hour drive from Zambia’s capital, Lusaka, therefore giving it good access to an international airport from either direction as well as to one of the seven-wonders of the world; the Victoria Falls in Livingstone.

Sinazongwe is also the first place that travellers from South Africa, Namibia and Botswana can get to see or visit Lake Kariba, the next being Siavonga which is on the other end of the Lake around 750 kilometres away. When it comes to tourism, Sinazongwe is relatively untouched, unspoiled and uncommercialised. The people of Sinazongwe are friendly and welcoming.

Depending on the time of year, there are various local ceremonies (Liiwindi Ceremony in July/ August) which tourists are welcome to attend and observe.

