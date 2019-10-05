Police in Kitwe received reports of Aggravated Robbery, Rape and Murder from a female student at Kalulushi Catholic University also of Kabundi in Chingola. The victim said that while she was being dropped off by Dr. Maximilian Mainza aged 36 of Riverside and a lecturer at Copperbelt University (CBU) at her friend’s house in Nkana West in the early hours of today 5th October 2019 at around 02:30 hours, they were attacked by a lone criminal who demanded for a K100.

After the confrontation, Dr. Mainza is reported to have come out of the car, a Honda Accord station wagon and challenged the criminal and in the process, Dr. Mainza was stabbed on the left side of the chest. He, however, managed to get back to the vehicle, reversed and drove about 100 meters before he stopped the car and collapsed.

According to the statement released to the media by Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo, the suspect later followed, broke the driver’s window, opened the door and dragged the female victim out to a nearby unfinished structure where she was raped.

He later went back to the vehicle and got two phones, a laptop bag, two other bags and an undisclosed amount of money and ran away.

After receiving the report, Police visited the scenes of crime and found Dr. Mainza dead at the steering wheel with a stab wound on the left side of the chest.

A Knife alleged to have been used in the act was recovered about six meters from the scene and the body has been taken to Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary while the rape victim was taken for medical attention.

Investigations have been launched.

