President Edgar Lungu and His Tanzanian counterpart, President John Magufuli on Saturday commissioned the Tunduma -Nakonde One Stop Border Post.

Tunduma -Nakonde One Stop Border Post is one of the busiest in Zambia clearing over 600 Trucks per day.

It is hopeful that the One Stop Border Post will reduce the number of days it takes to clear Cargo from an average 4 days to a single day.

President Lungu expressed his government’s commitment to promoting small scale cross border trading saying it is at the heart of every nation’s economic success.

“I am not sure about you here but big businesses have a way of coming to an end. But the small scale cross border trading goes on. They must be supported,” said President Lungu.

“Once fully operation, the border will handle higher traffic levels which will in return improve competitiveness of the corridor resulting in increased trade volumes between our two countries. Ultimately this infrastructure will promote border coordination making our shared border smart and efficient,” President Lungu said.

“This will also significantly reduce the time spent at the border from the current average of 4 days to 1 day hence helping our truck drivers and traders increase on their profit and save time,” he said.

President Lungu also called upon border authorities to ensure that small scale cross border traders are accommodated under this facility, and assisted to conduct trade in a formalised manner.

“This plays a crucial role in the economies of our two countries and in line with Government’s resolve of leaving no one behind.”

And President Magufuli has expressed optimism that the one stop border post will enhance trade between Zambia and Tanzania.

He noted that the facility will eradicate barriers to trade which are evident with trucks being marooned at the border.

President Magufuli said the 14 billion Tanzanian shillings facility in Tunduma will further promote intra Africa trade as it coordinates with the Zambian side which was commissioned in 2015.

