Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says with President Edgar Lungu’s unwavering resolve to attain Universal Health, government has embarked on a modernization of the supply chain beginning with decentralizing medical stores into regional hubs.

Dr. Chilufya says with support from cooperating partners 48 storage boxes have been planted countrywide to enhance the drug supply chain.

Dr Chilufya said the planting of drug storage boxes will ensure that medicines are brought closer to the last mile and remove the inefficiencies at the last mile.

He says the move will also collapse the distances health workers have to engage to go and collect medicines.

The Minister was speaking when he made a spot check of the drug situation at Muoyo Rural Health Center in Nalolo District, Western Province.

And Nalolo District Health Director Kamwi Mundia says the Pharmacy hub, houses all the medications for the district before distribution.

As of last year, Dr Mundia says Nalolo district received a vehicle from Medical Stores Limited to enable the district to ferry drugs to the last mile.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]