

By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has ALWAYS been categorical, that he does not want; neither will he allow the blood of innocent young men and women to be spilt all in his name, or indeed the party has led since for many years, in the name of politics.

Recently, HH has been spending a lot of time with young men and women from all backgrounds, encouraging them to participate in constructive national conversations that affect them; reaffirming his commitment to investing in their futures.

The Premeditated Political Violence, which must STOP, is not what he espouses. It is not party of the UPND’s agenda for social and economic reform.

This young man should never be dead right now, however he has died.

This culture of militarized politics has never been seen in this country until the PF came to power. We are now witnessing the degeneration of our national politics on an unprecedented scale because we have an unpopular incumbent government that will deploy any method to hang on to power.

This is the culture of violence, intolerance, breakdown in the rule of law the Economist Intelligence Unit have been warning us about as our country edges towards 2021.

Our politics have become dangerous, wasteful, toxic, unproductive and counterproductive.

With a host of PF government Ministers in the area of Kaoma, acting for and on behalf of PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu and his quest to remain in power, the life of this young man should have been most safe, and yet it is patently clear that their presence in Kaoma did little to promote a peaceful election’s environment, much more than it promulgated deathly violence.

If we do not collectively act, particularly the youth, and refuse to be a part of a political gun subculture being openly perpetrated by the PF, where assault weapons are openly carried, brandished and used in full view of an immobilized police contingent, then we must brace ourselves for worse as the General Election season dawns.

The youths in the PF who have killed this young man have done so in the name of PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu and his quest to win the 2021 General Election.

UPND youths must commit and vow NEVER to spill blood for PRESIDENT HH and the party, principally because HH has refused to sacrifice the lives of the young and energetic for political latitude.

This is NOT the politics the party espouses.

The UPND is very clear around the principles we stand for. Propagating violence is not one of the reasons we exist.

If PF youths will spill blood for PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu, HH will preach restraint – maximum restraint; even when the need to defend their own lives arises while the police fail in their duty, UPND youths will and must do so while exercising maximum restraint.

We must get back to civil, productive, intelligent politics.

The PF and PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu must provide the requisite leadership

