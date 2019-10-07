Police have confirmed the death of one person, a UPND member only identified as Gadhafi in the shooting incident which happened yesterday involving PF and UPND.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says initial investigations revealed that suspected UPND cadres who were on a UPND branded motor vehicle had attacked people believed to be Patriotic Front cadres who were in a white Toyota Hilux using stones which led to the one of the occupants identified as female Namataa Lubasi Brumo aged 51 of Yeta Compound also a District PF Chairlady of Mongu to jump off the motor vehicle in an attempt to run to safety.

Mrs Katongo said when officers reached the scene, they found a man in his 40s laying on the ground in a pool of blood, with a ladies handbag by his side.

She said Officers picked him and rushed him to Kaoma District Hospital for medical attention but later died in the process of evacuating him to UTH.

Yesterday, 06th October, 2019, as Police Officers were attending a briefing at Kaoma Trades School organized by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, they received information from concerned citizens that there were some gunshots heard and immediately officers were dispatched to verify the information.

It then came to the attention of the officers that supporters of the United Party for National Development (UPND) and those of the Patriotic Front had clashed in Site and Service area in Kaoma

It was reported that Namataa was followed by unknown suspected UPND cadre only identified by his nickname Gadhafi who gave chase and grabbed her hand bag but Namataa managed to run to safety.

It is alleged that one occupant on a white Toyota Hilux pulled out a pistol and shot at Gadhafi who died in the process of evacuation to UTH.

Another report was received in which Mbololwa Nayoya aged 51 of Mongu, a suspected member of the Patriotic Front also of Kapolota Village in Chief Mushemi of Senanga District was assaulted by suspected UPND members and sustained a deep cut on the left side of the head and general body pains as a plank is alleged to have been used in the act and in the same fracas a PF Toyota Hilux had its wind screen shattered.

This occurred yesterday 06th October, 2019 at about 1100 hours when members of the Patriotic Front were issuing out some campaign material and some foot stuffs to their members and this raised suspicions among the UPND who suspected them to have been buying votes.

In the same fracas, a male adult identified as Joseph Muzaza of Mulambwa Compound in Kaoma believed to be a Patriotic Front cadre was also assaulted and sustained a deep cut on the left leg. No arrest has been made in this case however investigations have been instituted.

In a separate incidence, two motor vehicles suspected to be carrying Patriotic front Cadres are alleged to have been pursuing a UPND District Youth Chairperson for Kaoma identified as Chola Simwawa aged 38 of Falkland, Kaoma who was riding a motor Bike in Site and Service area . In the process of running to safety, he decided to run into someone’s yard and the motor bike hit into a tree and he fell to the ground. He is alleged to have pulled out a gun (pistol) and fired at the suspected Patriotic Front Cadres reported to have been pursuing him and injured one identified as Gift Simangolwa who sustained a bullet wound on the right thigh and right arm. He has been evacuated to UTH.

Chola Simwawa is currently detained in Police custody and a pistol with three rounds of ammunition recovered. Investigations in this matter have continued to bring all perpetrators of the violence to book. Calm has returned in Kaoma as patrols have been intensified in all hotspots. Investigations in all the reported incidences of violence have continued with a view of bringing perpetrators to book.

We reiterate the earlier call by the Inspector General of Police that all leaders of campaign teams for all Political Parties taking part in the Kaoma by – election should take up responsibility of ensuring that their cadres avoid any form of violence.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

