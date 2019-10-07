Police have confirmed the death of one person, a UPND member only identified as Gadhafi in the shooting incident which happened yesterday involving PF and UPND.
Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says initial investigations revealed that suspected UPND cadres who were on a UPND branded motor vehicle had attacked people believed to be Patriotic Front cadres who were in a white Toyota Hilux using stones which led to the one of the occupants identified as female Namataa Lubasi Brumo aged 51 of Yeta Compound also a District PF Chairlady of Mongu to jump off the motor vehicle in an attempt to run to safety.
Mrs Katongo said when officers reached the scene, they found a man in his 40s laying on the ground in a pool of blood, with a ladies handbag by his side.
She said Officers picked him and rushed him to Kaoma District Hospital for medical attention but later died in the process of evacuating him to UTH.
Below is a full statement
Yesterday, 06th October, 2019, as Police Officers were attending a briefing at Kaoma Trades School organized by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, they received information from concerned citizens that there were some gunshots heard and immediately officers were dispatched to verify the information.
It then came to the attention of the officers that supporters of the United Party for National Development (UPND) and those of the Patriotic Front had clashed in Site and Service area in Kaoma
It was reported that Namataa was followed by unknown suspected UPND cadre only identified by his nickname Gadhafi who gave chase and grabbed her hand bag but Namataa managed to run to safety.
It is alleged that one occupant on a white Toyota Hilux pulled out a pistol and shot at Gadhafi who died in the process of evacuation to UTH.
Another report was received in which Mbololwa Nayoya aged 51 of Mongu, a suspected member of the Patriotic Front also of Kapolota Village in Chief Mushemi of Senanga District was assaulted by suspected UPND members and sustained a deep cut on the left side of the head and general body pains as a plank is alleged to have been used in the act and in the same fracas a PF Toyota Hilux had its wind screen shattered.
This occurred yesterday 06th October, 2019 at about 1100 hours when members of the Patriotic Front were issuing out some campaign material and some foot stuffs to their members and this raised suspicions among the UPND who suspected them to have been buying votes.
In the same fracas, a male adult identified as Joseph Muzaza of Mulambwa Compound in Kaoma believed to be a Patriotic Front cadre was also assaulted and sustained a deep cut on the left leg. No arrest has been made in this case however investigations have been instituted.
In a separate incidence, two motor vehicles suspected to be carrying Patriotic front Cadres are alleged to have been pursuing a UPND District Youth Chairperson for Kaoma identified as Chola Simwawa aged 38 of Falkland, Kaoma who was riding a motor Bike in Site and Service area . In the process of running to safety, he decided to run into someone’s yard and the motor bike hit into a tree and he fell to the ground. He is alleged to have pulled out a gun (pistol) and fired at the suspected Patriotic Front Cadres reported to have been pursuing him and injured one identified as Gift Simangolwa who sustained a bullet wound on the right thigh and right arm. He has been evacuated to UTH.
Chola Simwawa is currently detained in Police custody and a pistol with three rounds of ammunition recovered. Investigations in this matter have continued to bring all perpetrators of the violence to book. Calm has returned in Kaoma as patrols have been intensified in all hotspots. Investigations in all the reported incidences of violence have continued with a view of bringing perpetrators to book.
We reiterate the earlier call by the Inspector General of Police that all leaders of campaign teams for all Political Parties taking part in the Kaoma by – election should take up responsibility of ensuring that their cadres avoid any form of violence.
ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO
ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
But why was our IG cadre saying no one was killed?
This violence requires change of government!
The violence and bl00d PF has shed has already defiled our land. If nothing is done now, Zambia can easily degenerate into civil strife that will be hard to stop! We should not allow the seeds of PF violence to germinate! We must seriously reflect on the Bishop’s vision if we want to escape the curse of what he saw 2021 bringing to Zambia! If Mr Chagwa does not control his party’s violence, let’s give him the boot and get a leader who will bring sanity to Zambia!
Discipline is required from both parties. Why do they provoke each other ?
So the UPND cadre that shot and WOUNDED a PF cadre is in custody.
So the PF cadre that shot and KILLED a UPND cadre is still at large, and unknown.
That tells you everything you need to know.
And why is PF arming their cadres with guns? This is the reason other parties will do the same.
Can the UN and the International Criminal Court (ICC) need to look into this “senseless loss of life” before Zambia decends into another Zimbabwe. All those behind the violence and killing must be held accountable. Kudos and his gang should be brought in for questioning.
Of all PF crimes of grand and petty theft, snake eating, drug trafficking, shootings, machete hackings…. List go on.
I prefer grand theft!!
What is a connection between a handbag and his death? Nowadays men have handbags, even though, they are not homos. You can tell the difference when one has ladies shoes and walking like one. Maybe he was gay,who knows. Ok, now investigated and find out who pulled that trigger.
@Adedos, don’t bring up issue that Gadhafi was shoot because he was gay. No. That notorious UPND was murdered for trying to catch the PF chairlady. He grabbed her handbag.
And PF knows who shot him twice, instead of once in the knee!
Any Gadhafi is bad, but all get murdered by thugs. I always that Lusaka is Bengazi run by thugs.
It sound like a movie. Anyway, thats what our country has become. Zambia Police where are you.?
With all due respect, I.G sir, step aside and allow another person to take up that position. We cannot afford to be misled by a very senior govt. official. Secondly, ECZ, call off this by-election. Thirdly, in my opinion, this would have been avoided if the powers that be didn’t mishandle the Sesheke issue. How do you fire policemen who were trying to bring law and order and expect them to work professionally in future? To UPND, if ECZ does not call off the by-election, withdraw from the race yourselves. No position is worthy anyone’s life in this world. To his excellency, sir, fire the IG if he fails to step aside, let the board fire director at Zambia Daily mail
CONFLICT OF INTEREST.
This not right, be it PF UPND or na shala neka party. Government must cab the gun culture that is slowly gaining grounds in Zambia. One day the very people encouraging it will fall victim to it. KZ is leading the way and this is now getting out of hand. Napita