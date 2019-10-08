Heavily armed police officers in Kaoma are blocking UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his entourage from campaigning ahead of Thursday’s elections in the area.

The electorate in Kaoma will vote for a new Council Chairperson on Thursday.

This morning, Mr Hichilema was blocked by police officers from proceeding with his campaign programmes in the area because of the presence of Vice President Inonge Wina and President Edgar Lungu who is expected to join the PF campaigns later.

“As usual and under instructions from the PF, heavily armed State Police are blocking us from heading to our campaign areas approved by the Electoral Commission of Zambia. For the record, the Kaoma Council is a vast area covering two constituencies, being Kaoma Central and Mangango Constituencies,” Mr Hichilema said.

“It is therefore unreasonable that the entire province can be shut down because of another competitor, in total disregard to the approved ECZ campaign programme that allows us to be in a completely different place.”

“It is absolutely uncalled for and like always, we want peace and no one should provoke the people from standing up for their votes,” he said.

The PF must remember that a wound against one Zambian is a wound against all of us, so stop it. This country belongs to all citizens regardless of political affiliations and all of them have a right to associate and assemble freely.”

