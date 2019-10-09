Sunday Simpemba, one of the 10 Nkana supporters banned by the club over hooliganism, says he is appealing the punishment.

Nkana last week banned 10 supporters who were accused of causing violence during the match against Forest Rangers played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium recently.

Nkana supporters threw assorted objects on the pitch as their team was losing this Week 4 match by 1-0 in Ndola.

Simpemba, a staunch Nkana supporter, has denied being part of the trouble makers who caused violence in Ndola.

“It is the work of my enemies. I don’t even know how my name found itself on the list of those banned,” he said.

“I watched the game from VIP which was far from the stands where violence was recorded. I was with the Nkana CEO Charles Chakatazya, Chisamba and Simon Silwimba,” Simpemba said.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]