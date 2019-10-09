Calm has returned to Kaoma town following clash between ruling Patriotic Front(PF) and the United Party for National Development( UPND) supporters which left two people seriously injured.

A check by ZANIS in the central business town found tight security by officers from Zambia police and other security wings to ensure law and order.

Traders are also carrying out their usual business.

Police picked a suspected UPND supporter in connection with the violence that took place in site and service area.

A pistol was also recovered from the suspect and the suspect is still in police custody.

Kaoma district electorates will be going to the polls on October 10th, to vote in a new Council Chairperson following the resignation of Mutti Bindundu.

The PF candidate is 65-year-old retired teacher Ngebe Ngombo,while the UPND picked a 55-year-old business man Austin Muneku and the United Peaceful and Prosperous Zambia-UPPZ candidate is Chuulu Maseka.

