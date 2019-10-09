University Teaching Hospital Women and Newborns hospital has delivered another set of Quadruplets, making it the second this year.

The three boys and a girl were delivered on September 22, 2019 with birth weights ranging from 1.9 to the lowest at 1.5 Kilogrammes.

Women and New Born Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Maureen Chisembele has confirmed the development saying the set of Quadruplets are doing fine.

Meanwhile, Kabwe’s Siamese twins Justin and Harrison Malambo have finally been discharged from the hospital shortly before their 9th month birthday.

The boys mother Patricia Malambo says she is both overjoyed and relieved.

Mrs. Malambo has also thanked hospital staff for the help rendered to ensure her children have a chance at a normal life.

The Siamese twins were transferred to UTH in December last year from Kabwe General Hospital three days after they were born.

