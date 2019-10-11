Socialist Party President Fred M’membe says the political violence in the Kaoma council chairperson by-election won by the UPND that has left a fellow citizen dead is very disturbing and annoying.
Dr. M’membe said no one’s life is worth a council chairperson’s election as Life is sacred.
He said it is necessary to continually remind ourselves that politics must be for the good of the country, and not for the political survival of any individual or party.
Dr. M’membe has warned that if that spirit of the primacy of the common good were to animate all the political parties, we would not witness the violence, killings which leave the public dismayed and disheartened.
He said the quality of democracy is determined by the establishment of proper structures and more just, fair and humane practices that facilitate freedom of thought, expression, association, and assembly.
“As we approach the 2021 elections we must start to express concern regarding the frequent instances of intolerance, intimidation, violence, and lust for power”, he said.
Dr. M’membe said in the present atmosphere of fierce competition and character assassination, the nation should be reminded of the noble goals of political activity.
He said politics should aim at promoting the common good and not intolerance, violence and killings adding that political discourse should concentrate on programs to improve the life of the nation rather than on intolerance, violence and killings.
Dr. M’membe said politicians should look for the common good of all the people and enter into sincere dialogue with opponents, even in cases of political divergence.
He said violence must be avoided because the election campaign should not be confused with a battlefield where the aim is to destroy the other.
Dr. M’membe said real political victory lies on the ideals proposed, on the ethical values of candidates, on the respect for the freedom of choice of all citizens, and not on any form of moral pressure or intimidation of political opponents or voters.
