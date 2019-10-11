Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has cautioned Zambians in the diaspora to be wary of fake news on social media, meant to scandalise the country’s reputation and its leadership.

Mr Kampyongo cautioned that Zambians living abroad, need to make an effort to verify news they read on social media, adding that social platforms have now become a source of fake and unverified news.

The Minister said Zambians in the diaspora can rely on websites from the main news sources such as ZANIS, ZNBC and electronic versions of the local newspaper organizations such as Times of Zambia and the Zambia Daily mail.

He added that fake news has the potential to deceive people in the diaspora, in believing wrong things about their country.

The Minister was speaking at the Zambian Ambassador’s residence in Geneva where he and his South African counterpart Njabulo Nzuza, SA Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, was hosted for dinner.

Mr Kampyongo also encouraged the embassy staff to continue exhibiting good behaviour as they represent the country in Switzerland.

He urged them to continue supporting each other and respecting their superiors as they discharge their duties.

The Minister further reminded them to invest whatever resources they make back home for the country and their relatives to benefit.

And Zambia’s Ambassador to Switzerland Martha Mwitumwa told the Minister that Geneva has no Association of Zambians living abroad, as represented in other countries.

Mrs Mwitumwa who is also Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations said the mission is however in the process of bringing all Zambians living in Switzerland together to form an association.

The Ambassador said it was difficult for the mission to take stock of the activities of Zambians in that country, due to lack of a traceable association.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Deputy Minister of South Africa Njabulo Nzuza reveals that his country values the relations it has with Zambia.

Mr Nzuza added that the cordial ties between Zambia and South is good for trade as the people of the two countries are always in contact.

The Minister rebuked the recent attacks on foreign nationals which affected Zambians in South Africa.

He said his government has heightened security, to ensure safety of all foreign nationals, living in that country.

