Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has cautioned Zambians in the diaspora to be wary of fake news on social media, meant to scandalise the country’s reputation and its leadership.
Mr Kampyongo cautioned that Zambians living abroad, need to make an effort to verify news they read on social media, adding that social platforms have now become a source of fake and unverified news.
The Minister said Zambians in the diaspora can rely on websites from the main news sources such as ZANIS, ZNBC and electronic versions of the local newspaper organizations such as Times of Zambia and the Zambia Daily mail.
He added that fake news has the potential to deceive people in the diaspora, in believing wrong things about their country.
The Minister was speaking at the Zambian Ambassador’s residence in Geneva where he and his South African counterpart Njabulo Nzuza, SA Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, was hosted for dinner.
Mr Kampyongo also encouraged the embassy staff to continue exhibiting good behaviour as they represent the country in Switzerland.
He urged them to continue supporting each other and respecting their superiors as they discharge their duties.
The Minister further reminded them to invest whatever resources they make back home for the country and their relatives to benefit.
And Zambia’s Ambassador to Switzerland Martha Mwitumwa told the Minister that Geneva has no Association of Zambians living abroad, as represented in other countries.
Mrs Mwitumwa who is also Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations said the mission is however in the process of bringing all Zambians living in Switzerland together to form an association.
The Ambassador said it was difficult for the mission to take stock of the activities of Zambians in that country, due to lack of a traceable association.
Meanwhile, Home Affairs Deputy Minister of South Africa Njabulo Nzuza reveals that his country values the relations it has with Zambia.
Mr Nzuza added that the cordial ties between Zambia and South is good for trade as the people of the two countries are always in contact.
The Minister rebuked the recent attacks on foreign nationals which affected Zambians in South Africa.
He said his government has heightened security, to ensure safety of all foreign nationals, living in that country.
You want to feed us with propaganda? So sir I’m fine with my sources!
This is the ubupuba or rather collective ubupuba that Chishimba is talking about.
But ka Stephen kalitumpa kachikkala…
You go to someone’s house and you insult their intelligence.
That ambassador nao is weak, why she didn’t retrieve his plate full of food from ka Stephen and ask him to get the fuvck out of the house?
If those folks living in the diaspora like me will be so dumb to believe everything news, they must be so stup1d because it is actually us living in the diaspora to preach about fake news to folks back home.
Fake news is global and if you want to gauge how devastating it is, learn from the US and UK.
Iwe Kampyongo tell your friend the South African Home affair Minister to provide special permits for Zambians if they value the relationship with Zambia………………They gave special permit to Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Swatziland whom they value!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! For Zambia you are there just watching without asking anything to prove good relationship for what………………..
What is not fake is that there was corruption on the fire tenders, 48 houses, social cash transfer, ambulances, toll gates, dual carriage way among others.
We also have a video verifying the snake eating ceremony. We have verified the violence in the PF and the load shedding.
Based on these verified facts, we have made our respective conclusions about the reputation and performance of the government.
MY OPINION MINISTERS MUST GET THEIR PRIORITIES RIGHT FAKE NEWS IS A PROBLEM BUT NOT URGENT GET RID OF THE CADERS ON THE STREETS AND MAKING SURE THEY UNDERSTAND THEY ARE ORDINARY CITIZENS NOW THAT’S YOUR PRIORITY AND IT’S URGENT AND NEEDS YOUR ATTENTION LIKE YESTERDAY
Fake news: 48 women have accused you of harassment. NOT Fake News: 48 houses still do not have a known owner because ACC staff hid behind dustbins and under desks when evidence was taken to them… Mwilacita kwati twaba mu ma 60s ba tata na imwe. There are a lot of sources of news and we do know the ones that are peddling half-truths and those peddling truths. Most government owned ones are perilously close to lying most times.
Aka kachikkala nako, how can he say people in diaspora are dull and don’t know what can be true and not.
Stephen I can give you chance to enjoy your holiday in Europe, but when you come back to crime scene we will ask you to insult us once more.
Mwandini you disporians,believe whatever you read on shosho media. there can never be a smoke without fire.