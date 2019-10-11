Chipolopolo acting coach Aggrey Chiyangi says the friendly match against Niger was helpful ahead of next month’s 2021 Africa Cup qualifying campaign opener against Algeria in North Africa.

Zambia were held to a 1-1 draw by Niger away in Niamey on Thursday evening

‘It’s been a very good game. Very good practise match and very good preparation,’ Chiyangi said.

‘I am happy especially with the way these guys (Niger) played because it is almost the way Algeria plays. The only difference is that them they are a bit slow and Algeria is much faster,’ he said.

‘For now I think we have a base especially on the team that is going to play the AFCON games. At least we have a base; we have a foundation where we can build from,’ Chiyangi said.

Chipolopolo have since arrived in Cotonou to play their final friendly against Benin on October 13.

‘It will be a different game against we have to use the other players that haven’t played. We want everyone to play at least a game. Others have played today we want to see also those that didn’t play,’ he said.

