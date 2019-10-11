The opposition UPND has attributed the huge apathy of 66 percent of the registered voters in Kaoma in yesterday’s Council Chairperson by-election to the huge PF appetite to rig the election.
Party Secretary-General Stephen Katuka said people did not turn out because they were boycotting the PF failed leadership, brutality, and Dracula type bloodsucking murderers.
ANALYSIS OF KAOMA BY ELECTIONS
Lusaka_11th October 2019- Kaoma District of Western Province has 47,789 voters. Kaoma district houses two constituencies namely, Kaoma Central and Mangango constituencies.
Both Kaoma Central and Mangango Constituencies have 66 polling stations in total and 87 polling streams.
The election results in the Kaoma by-election are as follows :
UPND – 7801
PF – 7649
UPPZ – 431
Rejected votes – 193
Votes cast – 16074 representing 34%
Number of registered voters -47,789
The number of voters who did not participate – 31,715 representing 66%.
The reason for this huge apathy of 66% of the registered voters who did not turn out is that they are boycotting the PF failed leadership, brutality and Dracula type bloodsucking murderers.
PF also went into Kaoma with mealie meal, meat bicycles and motorbikes for bribing voters.
Edgar Lungu further went to abuse government resources by taking with him a delegation of over 300 people from Lusaka.
A Zambia Army bus was used to ferry cadres which for us amounts to abuse of public office.
A Zambia Air force Helicopter flew over UPND rally , an act which amounts to provocation.
Unfortunately, all this happened in full view of the compromised Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).
It is shameful that ECZ failed to disqualify PF from participating even after they continued terrorising villagers with fire arms, machetes and stones .
PF’s Killing of our supporter was not enough,gun shots continued as late as the midnight of 10th October 2019.
It is not a secret that PF wanted to capitalize on apathy in order to rig elections.
The understanding is that rigging operates on low voter turn out .
When the voter turn out is high, it is difficult to rig.
Moving forward, if the electorate continue to stay away from voting , they will be endorsing the hunger situation to continue.
If they stay away from voting, they are also saying the electricity load shedding , delayed salaries for civil servants, high mealie meal prices, high electricity tariffs, high price of fuel and more problems generally should continue.
We therefore call upon all Zambians to turn up in big numbers in all the elections to come.
Issued by :
Stephen Katuka
UPND Secretary General
Useless analysis! Just brace yourself for a rude awakening in 2021. PF has really made huge inroads into your bedrooms
Just admit that you have lost again, big time especially after:
1. Intimidating the UPND voters from voting ( one way PF rigs)
2. Using rigged state machinery including the state house.
PF is the biggest loser. Its like Goliath losing to David.
Extremely d.u.l.l narrative.
Obviously didn’t go as planned.
People should be busy with how to tackle climate change and it’s effect on their food basket than chosing Katuka’s p.i.m.p.s who will be stopped from working with Government.
That is alot of complaining….
Apathy is normal in all parts of the country vis bye elections and the likes. People could be busy cultivating their lands seeing that Government has already dispatched farming input.
How d.u.l.l can Katuka be to blame the ruling part for apathy? Someone has already named Councip Chairperson elections as insignificant.
I am only suprised that todate there seems to no apathy in SP were even dead people cast votes.
Katuka is spot on
To lose any election as a government in any part of the country, with all the means of rigging at your disposal, must be worrying. Ask the late Robert Mugabe. Katuka is very right.
Sometimes its good to say thank you to the voters and move on 2021 is not far get down to work
The cause of all this nonsense is the Judas chap who for 30 pieces of Silver decided to betray the people that voted him into office! The bl00d of the slain is on your head! Zambians are fatigued with unending electioneering! No wonder we are broke as a country because we are indisciplined when it comes to expenditure. The heavy police presence in rural areas whenever there are elections scares off our people from participating freely in the electoral process!
However, those in power must also understand that they cannot override the will of people with guns! Those who have lived through the changes of government we have been through understand that Zambians are not to play with when they say enough is enough! All m0nkey rigging tricks don’t work when people are decided! Micah 6:8 Says…