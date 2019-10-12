Forest Rangers ghosted into third place on the FAZ Super Division table following a 2-1 home win over Nakambala Leopards at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola today.

Perry Mutapa’s side jumped from sixth to third on 11 points, one behind second placed Zesco United and two adrift of Red Arrows.

Webster Muzaza put Forest ahead in the 12th minute but Elias Maguli head-in Nakambala’s equalizer and his third of the season on the stroke of half time.

Patrick Ilongo snatched the three points for Forest in the 62nd minute to hand the Ndola side its third successive league victory.

Elsewhere, Green Eagles moved up from ninth to sixth after a 1-0 away win over bottom placed and winless Lumwana Radiants.

Spencer Sautu scored the games only goal in the 79th minute to lift Eagles to 10 points after five games played.

Eagles are tied on 10 points with Napsa Stars and Kansanshi Dynamos who are fourth and fifth respectively.

