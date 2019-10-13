

Today’s Scripture

“A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed…”

(Proverbs 11:25, NIV)

Be Generous

Do you need refreshing today? So many people go around overwhelmed, tired, worn down, and barely get by. But that’s not God’s best. He wants us to prosper. He wants us to be refreshed. Here’s the key: be generous and refresh others. Is there someone at the office that you can be a blessing to? Can you lighten someone’s load? Maybe a family member is going through a hard time. Can you help them out? Can you cook them a meal? Refreshing someone can be as simple as a smile or an encouraging word. Don’t wait until you feel like doing it; that day may never come! Do it because the Scripture tells us to. Do it because it blesses the Lord.

It’s easy to get so busy and think, “I don’t have time to help others. I have my own problems.” Helping others can be the key to seeing your situation turn around. The people you see who need encouragement, who need a ride, who need a hand, who need help accomplishing a dream—they are opportunities for you to go to a higher level. Step out and refresh others; live a life of generosity. As you do, you will be refreshed in return and experience His blessing in every area of your life!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, I choose to put my trust in You. I press forward in faith so I can overcome fear. I believe You have my best interest at heart and know that You are leading me in the paths of righteousness all the days of my life in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]