The Opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President, Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said that he will fix the former Ruling Party in order to save Zambia.

Dr. Mumba who on Sunday visited his party’s structures in Matero Constituency thanked his party officials and members for remaining loyal to the party.

“Matero Constituency has a special place in the heart of Zambians especially the MMD. Even though our great party has been under siege for the past 3 years, you have all remained loyal to the Cause and for that I would like to say thank you”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba further said that the no-show of the MMD on the Political arena has led to National problems.

“I would like to inform you all that a number of problems that our Country is facing such as High Debt, Corruption and Political Violence are happening because the MMD is not active on the Political arena. For example, today we have a debt of over $19 Billion, when I was Vice President together with President Mwanawasa we managed to clear $7 billion due to fiscal discipline. We fought corruption such that Zambia became a Champion in the fight against Corruption”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba further said that he would fix the MMD to save Zambia. The MMD will be a major political player in this country.

“It is beyond a reasonable doubt that Zambia is undergoing serious Political, Economical and Social challenges. The people of Zambia are tired of the continued political violence during By-elections. MMD will provide hope to the citizens of this great nation. We have the knowledge, experience, and expertise to make Zambia great again. We will fix MMD so as to save our beloved nation and provide a bright future for our children”, Dr. Mumba said.

