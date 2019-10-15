The Opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President, Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said that he will fix the former Ruling Party in order to save Zambia.
Dr. Mumba who on Sunday visited his party’s structures in Matero Constituency thanked his party officials and members for remaining loyal to the party.
“Matero Constituency has a special place in the heart of Zambians especially the MMD. Even though our great party has been under siege for the past 3 years, you have all remained loyal to the Cause and for that I would like to say thank you”, Dr. Mumba said.
Dr. Mumba further said that the no-show of the MMD on the Political arena has led to National problems.
“I would like to inform you all that a number of problems that our Country is facing such as High Debt, Corruption and Political Violence are happening because the MMD is not active on the Political arena. For example, today we have a debt of over $19 Billion, when I was Vice President together with President Mwanawasa we managed to clear $7 billion due to fiscal discipline. We fought corruption such that Zambia became a Champion in the fight against Corruption”, Dr. Mumba said.
Dr. Mumba further said that he would fix the MMD to save Zambia. The MMD will be a major political player in this country.
“It is beyond a reasonable doubt that Zambia is undergoing serious Political, Economical and Social challenges. The people of Zambia are tired of the continued political violence during By-elections. MMD will provide hope to the citizens of this great nation. We have the knowledge, experience, and expertise to make Zambia great again. We will fix MMD so as to save our beloved nation and provide a bright future for our children”, Dr. Mumba said.
This guy is full of shi t. He was in government and he was busy stealing so what gonna make him to a savoir to save Zambia? He is a washed out coward and a big pretender like Lungu. I will roll my dice and see HH to rule Zambia maybe he can bring so hope.
But the current MMD mps report to RB, Felix and Rafa. Nevers is responsible for taking MMD from a 46 mp party and largest opposition to zero mps and 1% in presidential elections, what can he do today??? Managed to clear $7bn?? Levy is responsible for today’s loadshedding as only KK built power plants; Levy bragged about bringing in investors but forgot that those investments would chew a lot of power. PF has initiated the Batoka and Kafue Lower project.
My white wife says just join upnd and stop wasting time and money..she is right and wise
Nevers Mumba the after cheating people out of their Church offerings which he used to create a Political Party now wants to save Zambians again. This is just a common crook. Where is the blood shed that you predicted in 1991?
A mumba you are supposed to be different you cannot « fix » mmd. Go and sit down with Felix, RB and the others fix the relationship even if it means you wil no longer be the leader. Then you will be taken seriously besides we haven’t forgotten the money « chewed » in our embassy in Canada.