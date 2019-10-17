Junior Chipolopolo on Wednesday maintained their perfect form at the 2019 Cosafa U17 Cup in Malawi were they defeated the host 3-2 in the final Group A match played at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre.

Semi-finalists Zambia have won the group with 9 points after playing three matches.

Lasmond Phiri, Peter Chikola and Twiza Mulenga were the scorers for Zambia on the day.

Zambia crushed South Africa 7-0 in a penultimate Group A game in Blantyre on Monday to qualify to the semifinals on after starting the campaign with a 6-0 win over eSwatini on Saturday.

Oswald Mutapa’s side led after six minutes with Phiri opening the scores before Noel Sakala equalised for Malawi in the 22nd minute as the two teams went to the break tied at 1-1.

The Junior Chipolopolo led again with Mulenga as the scorer in the 49th minute before Malawi made it 2-2 but Chikola had the final say on the day when pushing in the winner for Zambia after 65 minutes.

