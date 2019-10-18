

Vice President Inonge Wina says there is an urgent need for African Countries to embrace an integrated and holistic approach towards civil registration and individual identity management.

Mrs Wina said registration of vital statistics, health information system and identity management is critical to closing the identity gap in Africa and making progress towards promoting peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development.

She underscored that an integrated approach will help curb statelessness among Africans.

The Vice President was speaking in Lusaka today when she officially opened the fifth conference of African Ministers responsible for civil registration and vital statistics.

“Success in civil registration and vital statistics as a foundation for legal identity will be guaranteed in Africa if member states improve the capacity of civil registration authorities to effectively deliver registration services to the population,” she stressed.

Mrs Wina reiterated that member countries should focus their energies on reflecting on babies born, and ensure that all children being born are issued with birth records.

She further said African leaders should also reflect on women who are displaced from their countries of origin, as well as take into account asylum seekers.

Meanwhile, African Union Commission Vice Chairperson Thomas Kwesi applauded government for having taken a costly exercise of hosting refugees and persons of concern, in Zambia.

Mr Kwesi explained that the basis of decision making and development are statistics which are also done through civil registration.

He further pledged the AU’s commitment to helping member countries to digitalize civil registration and registration of vital statistics.

The conference of African Ministers in charge of civil registration that started on Monday October 14 will close tomorrow Friday October 18, 2019.

[Read 50 times, 50 reads today]