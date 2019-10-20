Home Lifestyle Photo Gallery Presidential stretch routine LifestylePhoto Gallery Presidential stretch routine October 20, 2019 61 7 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Linkedin Email Viber President Lungu does some stretches with some government officials President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (third from right) helps Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe (second from right) to stretch during the morning Presidential Exericse at State Lodge in Lusaka on Saturday, October 19,2019.PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2019 [Read 176 times, 176 reads today]Related Posts:Lusaka City Council to embark on routine health inspectionCitizens urged to undergo routine medical check-upsPresident Lungu off to South Africa for a consultative meeting on DRC and routine medical check upPaul Moonga’s seven-year presidential term extension idea is personal-WinaMoonga's stance to change presidential term has PF leadership backing, dont ignore it -FDD Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Special Forces advanced training pass out parade in Pictures HH donates Mealie Meal in Pictures Mungwi District Hospital in Pictures 7 COMMENTS Develop the country….Lung is enjoying life at the expense of Zambians 1 1 Reply At first I felt dizzy accompanied by a slight headache. When I checked my weight and BP they were 95kg and BP was 190/150. By the time I rushed to the clinic, I had suffered a mild stroke. My walking and speech were impaired. 0 0 Reply Considering you are PF aligned you have access to all the PF goodies and eat everything you see.; 0 0 are these guys serious doing their exercises with mobile phones?? 0 0 Reply I wish all Citizens could be undergoing routine exercises and medical check-ups.. 0 0 Reply MOBILE PHONES: SOME PHONES RECORD BODY CHEMISTRY DURING WORKOUTS ON REAL TIME MODE. 0 0 Reply Wish he could try to stretch his brain the same way, maybe it might start working though I doubt it 0 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Develop the country….Lung is enjoying life at the expense of Zambians
At first I felt dizzy accompanied by a slight headache.
When I checked my weight and BP they were 95kg and BP was 190/150.
By the time I rushed to the clinic, I had suffered a mild stroke. My walking and speech were impaired.
Considering you are PF aligned you have access to all the PF goodies and eat everything you see.;
are these guys serious doing their exercises with mobile phones??
I wish all Citizens could be undergoing routine exercises and medical check-ups..
MOBILE PHONES: SOME PHONES RECORD BODY CHEMISTRY DURING WORKOUTS ON REAL TIME MODE.
Wish he could try to stretch his brain the same way, maybe it might start working though I doubt it