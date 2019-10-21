Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo advise to Zambians in the diaspora to rely on government owned mesia for facts is a continuation of PF government assault on independent media. For Hon Kampyongo to cite Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) and Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), which are government departments, and electronic versions of the local newspaper organization Times of Zambia and the Zambia Daily mail, which are also under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, without mentioning at least one independent media is an implication that independent media is a source of fake news.

Abash spirit of favoritism. Fake new is real out there, and collectively we must fight it. The fight starts by viewing all media equal. No media is above the other in Zambia as portrayed by Hon Kampyongo.

Don’t get me wrong, the minister makes a very important point. Zambians living abroad need to make an effort to verify news they read on social media as social media platforms have now become a source of fake and unverified news. The problem is that Kampyongo avoid to give example of unreliable source of news. Instead, he goes on to mention ZANIS, ZNBC and electronic versions of the local newspaper organizations Times of Zambia and Zambia Daily mail as reliable sources of news. All of them government departments. What is going on in his mind?

I want the people of Zambia to look at this kind of language from another angle. Independent media is not fully welcome in Zambia. I hope one can see that through Hon Kampyongo’s language. It is full of bias and I wouldn’t be surprised if others see hate too. The language has potential to evoke hate and violence against private journalists as people don’t want to be associated with liars. In case one misses it, Kampyongo is simply saying independent rather privave reporters are liars.

Hon Kambyongo may not be aware, Zambians in the diaspora want to hear how far Chalala 48 houses investigation has gone. They want to hear explanation why the country is experiencing restriction in freedom of assembly, movement, and expression under his leadership.

By Venus N Msyani

