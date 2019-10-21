Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela says the Black Lechwe is not endemic to Bangweule Wetlands as reported by Conservationist Nsama Learns.
Mr Chitotela said the Black Lechwe can survive in various parts of the country and not in the Bangweulu wetlands alone.
Appearing at the PF Media Interactive Forum, the Tourism and Arts Minister said Ms Learns misled the nation when she said the Lechwe is endemic specie.
He said the country has over 90 000 Black Lechwes contrary to assertions that the country only has about 35 000 animals.
Mr. Chitotela reiterated that the misinformation about the Black Lechwe will raise alarm among stakeholders among them the African Parks headed by Price Harry of the United Kingdom.
According to Ms Learns, the Black Lechwe loves water and when threatened, they stand in deep water completely submerged leaving only their nostrils exposed.
She said the Black Lechwes are good swimmers and they run faster in water than dry land which is why in the dry season they migrate for up-to 80 kilometers in search for flooded areas.
She challenged the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Authority whose mandate is to protect Zambia’s wildlife species to make the ecological assessment report public for review on whether Langani and Kiwisoko private ranches in Chisamba and Kazungula are suitable for the habitation of the Black Lechwe.
Chitotela himself should do a head count to prove that we have over 90000 black Lechwes in Zambia.
Lungu and his gang with Chitotela have just been rattled ………..the main issue here is consavationists and other wild life experts and most in ZAWA were not informed of the capture ………..the thiefs with some rats on LT think because they are in GRZ , they can just go in an capture animals to sell without following procedure and informing stake holders…………they don’t want to informe anyone because this will highlight the rampant theft by this gang lead from statehouse
We know of SA auction agents who can supply any amount of any animal from Zambia……that is how SA registered trucks were chased from mfuwe recently.
Only the vigilance of chiefs and locals and all stakeholders will protect our wild life from these thiefs…….
Chitotela will soon send for the capture of polar bears for our great brother leader Jonathan mateware. He claims polar bears can do very well on his ranch, because he has an ice making machine, all they need are ice blocks.