Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela says the Black Lechwe is not endemic to Bangweule Wetlands as reported by Conservationist Nsama Learns.

Mr Chitotela said the Black Lechwe can survive in various parts of the country and not in the Bangweulu wetlands alone.

Appearing at the PF Media Interactive Forum, the Tourism and Arts Minister said Ms Learns misled the nation when she said the Lechwe is endemic specie.

He said the country has over 90 000 Black Lechwes contrary to assertions that the country only has about 35 000 animals.

Mr. Chitotela reiterated that the misinformation about the Black Lechwe will raise alarm among stakeholders among them the African Parks headed by Price Harry of the United Kingdom.

According to Ms Learns, the Black Lechwe loves water and when threatened, they stand in deep water completely submerged leaving only their nostrils exposed.

She said the Black Lechwes are good swimmers and they run faster in water than dry land which is why in the dry season they migrate for up-to 80 kilometers in search for flooded areas.

She challenged the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Authority whose mandate is to protect Zambia’s wildlife species to make the ecological assessment report public for review on whether Langani and Kiwisoko private ranches in Chisamba and Kazungula are suitable for the habitation of the Black Lechwe.

